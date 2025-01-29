PHOENIX — An upscale Italian restaurant chain based in Texas has started its nationwide expansion with a new Scottsdale location.

il Bracco Scottsdale is the chain’s third location. Officials with Western Addition Restaurant Group, which owns and operates the brand, have high hopes for its future in Arizona.

Construction of the 5,000-square-foot Scottsdale Italian restaurant at 6160 N. Scottsdale Road will start this week. Upon completion, the restaurant will feature a 950-square-foot patio.

When will upscale Italian restaurant open for business?

il Bracco Scottsdale is expected to open in late 2025, according to the restaurant group’s CEO and founder, Robert Quick.

“Expanding to Scottsdale marks a major milestone for us. il Bracco was our first concept and taking it beyond our home state is both a proud and momentous step,” Quick said in a Wednesday news release. “We selected Scottsdale for its dynamic dining scene and vibrant community that values quality and innovation.”

He said looks forward to seeing how Scottsdale palates enjoy the food that was such a hit in Texas after it first opened for business in 2019.

What new Scottsdale Italian restaurant offers

Its menu offers house-made pastas, handcrafted salads, prime steaks and seafood, along with cocktails and a wine list.

“Our commitment to quality and consistency, exceptional made-from-scratch dishes and the welcoming atmosphere we’ve cultivated over the years define the il Bracco experience,” Quick said.

There’s also fresh fish and prime meats butchered in-house each day. Some of the menu’s most popular items include a spicy gemelli with noodles and a spicy vodka sauce, chicken piccata with a kale salad and a cocktail called The Bracco, which is a frozen Greyhound made with Aperol and freshly squeezed grapefruit.

Matt Gottlieb, he brand’s chief operating officer, said the menu highlights both tradition and creativity.

“Expanding to Scottsdale marks a major milestone for us,” Gottlieb said in the release. “We look forward to introducing the restaurant to a new audience and having them discover what has made it a much-loved neighborhood staple in Texas.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.