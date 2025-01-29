Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA BUSINESS

Tempe says no demolition scheduled for Danelle Plaza, but changes are coming

Jan 29, 2025, 5:00 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The city of Tempe recently released an update to address questions about plans to rejuvenate Danelle Plaza, home to the iconic Yucca Tap Room.

The most significant short-term development is that the historic shopping center’s signature murals are coming down, the city said.

The artwork, which local artists created on removable panels, will be moved to a storage area within Danelle Plaza or be displayed on an Apache Boulevard building.

The recent update also said that no demolition has been scheduled for the shopping center on the southwest corner of Mill and Southern avenues. However, several structures eventually will have to be removed for the sake of soil remediation.

Tempe officials are working with developers to revitalize Danelle Plaza. Tempe officials are working with developers to revitalize Danelle Plaza.

Developers still working on Danelle Plaza plan

In February 2024, the city entered into an agreement with the plaza’s two primary private owners, Guina Affiliated Development and Desert Viking Development, to revitalize the property.

RELATED STORIES

Developers are still working on an overall plan for the project, which will require significant private investment. The aim is to develop workforce and affordable housing plus retail, restaurant and entertainment options.

Local art and music are important elements of the development agreement, the city said. In fact, the parties are working with Yucca Tap Room, a longtime staple of the city’s live music scene, to create a park with an outdoor performance venue.

Danelle Plaza opened in 1963 and has been home to dozens of restaurants, bars and retail stores over the last 60-plus years.

It even housed a temporary City Hall while the Tempe Municipal Building was being built on Fifth Street near Mill Avenue.

In addition to Yucca Tap Room, the shopping center’s current eclectic roster of tenants includes the Double Nickles Collective record shop, Electric Bat Arcade and Skin Lab Tattoo & Body Piercing.

Tempe started buying parts of the property in 2011 with an eye toward redeveloping it.

The city is maintaining a web page filled with information about the Danelle Plaza project. Tempe residents can also sign up to receive email updates.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Business

...

Serena O'Sullivan

Texas-based upscale Italian restaurant called il Bracco coming to Scottsdale

A new upscale Italian restaurant, il Bracco, is expanding to Arizona from Texas. The Scottsdale Italian restaurant will open this month.

55 minutes ago

A plan to redevelop Tempe's Danelle Plaza is in the works....

Kevin Stone

Tempe says no demolition scheduled for Danelle Plaza, but changes are coming

The city of Tempe recently released an update to address questions about plans to rejuvenate Danelle Plaza, home to the iconic Yucca Tap Room.

17 hours ago

Mahoney Group: Arizona expansion in January 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mahoney Group insurance company moving into new Chandler offices

Mahoney Group's Arizona presence is expanding, according to a recent announcement from the city of Chandler.

1 day ago

Nestlé Glendale beverage factory, distribution center 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Nestlé opens new facility in Glendale that will produce coffee creamers and 300 jobs

A new Nestlé Glendale beverage factory and distribution center that opened on Tuesday will produce coffee creamers and similar products.

2 days ago

ASU economic impact $6.1 billion 2024 2025 Arizona State University...

Serena O'Sullivan

New report shows ASU contributes at least $6.1 billion to state’s economy

Arizona State University generates a massive economic impact of $6.1 billion, according to a Monday news report from university officials.

2 days ago

El Dorado Holdings sells 363 lots to homebuilders in Arizona...

ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL

East Valley master-planned community unveiled; lots sold to first homebuilders

El Dorado Holdings Inc. is unveiling a new master-planned community in the southeast Valley, selling 363 lots to the first homebuilders.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

Tempe says no demolition scheduled for Danelle Plaza, but changes are coming