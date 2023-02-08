Close
Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over lack of inclusion

FILE - The 'We Are Made in Italy (WAMI)' collective celebrate on stage at the end of the Stella Jean women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 23, 2022. Along with Stella Jean, the WAMI collective is withdrawing from this Month's Fashion Week, which they were to open with a digital presentation. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) FILE - Designer Stella Jean accepts applause at the end of her womens Spring/Summer 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 24, 2017. Stella Jean, the only Black designer belonging to Italy’s fashion council is withdrawing from this month’s Milan Fashion Week citing a lack of commitment to diversity and inclusion, and on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 announced a hunger strike out of concern that other minority designers associated with her will suffer a backlash. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)