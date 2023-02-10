Close
Polish leader asks court to vet bill that’s key for EU aid

FILE - A woman walks in front of Poland's Supreme Court building in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Friday, Feb. 10, he is sending a new vital law on judicial accountability for a constitutional review rather than rejecting it, arguing he understands the role the law could play in helping disburse billions of euros in European Union funds to Poland. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File) FILE - Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint news conference with Latvia's President Egils Levits following their talks at the Presidential Palace in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. On Friday, Feb. 10, Duda said he is sending a new vital law on judicial accountability for a constitutional review rather than rejecting it, arguing he understands the role the law could play in helping disburse billions of euros in European Union funds to Poland. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File)