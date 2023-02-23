Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson denies federal fraud charges

Carlos Watson leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media has been arrested on fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Carlos Watson leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media has been arrested on fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Carlos Watson, center, leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media has been arrested on fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Carlos Watson, center, leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media has been arrested on fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Carlos Watson, center, leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media has been arrested on fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Carlos Watson, center, leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media has been arrested on fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, July 29, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Watson, founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 on fraud charges as part of a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company, which hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)