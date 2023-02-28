Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DOJ sues La. chemical maker over risk to minority community

FILE - The Fifth Ward Elementary School and residential neighborhoods sit near the Denka Performance Elastomer Plant, back, in Reserve, La., Sept. 23, 2022. Federal officials are suing Louisiana chemical maker Denka Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, alleging that it presented an unacceptable cancer risk to the nearby majority-Black community and demanding cuts in toxic emissions. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) FILE - The Denka Performance Elastomer Plant sits at sunset in Reserve, La., on Sept. 23, 2022. Federal officials are suing Louisiana chemical maker Denka Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, alleging that it presented an unacceptable cancer risk to the nearby majority-Black community and demanding cuts in toxic emissions. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)