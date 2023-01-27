Close
2023 Barrett-Jackson for 1-27

A 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air III sold for $275,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale on Jan. 26, 2023. (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 1961 Lincoln Continental custom sedan sold for $231,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale on Jan. 26, 2023. (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 1968 Ford Bronco custom SUV sold for $220,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale on Jan. 26, 2023. (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 1968 Porsche 911 sold for $209,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale on Jan. 26, 2023. (Barrett-Jackson Photo)