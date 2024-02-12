Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Phoenix cold case: Fatal 1994 shooting near downtown baffles detectives

Feb 12, 2024, 1:00 PM

Image of victim and suspect...

Lealon Spaulding, 34, right, was killed in downtown Phoenix on July 29, 1994, by an unknown suspect, right. (Silent Witness photos)

(Silent Witness photos)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com

This crime has left investigators stunned and baffled, grappling with its complexity and elusiveness.

“It’s very brutal, very cold-blooded,” Phoenix Police Detective William Schira said.

Schira said the victims were part of a survey crew working on a fiber optic project at Third Avenue and Lincoln Street, just south of downtown.

It was just after 5:30 a.m. on July 29, 1994, when a man approached and shot 36-year-old Lealon Spaulding and 23-year-old Haroon Bhatti for no apparent reason.

Spaulding was fatally shot, while Bhatti survived but sustained life-altering injuries. According to Bhatti’s account to investigators, a man approached them with the words, “What are you guys doing here?” before unleashing a barrage of gunfire.

“Sadly, on this particular case, there isn’t a lot of forensic evidence to work with,” Schira said.

Both Spaulding and Bhatti were engineers. Spaulding had recently graduated from Arizona State University, only 10 days into his new job when the shooting occurred. He left behind a wife who gave birth to their second child just weeks after his tragic death, leaving his 6-year-old son fatherless.

Bhatti, who returned home to Pakistan after he was shot, was a University of Arizona graduate.

Schira remains hopeful that either someone will step forward with crucial information or, given the passage of time, the shooter may have a change of heart and choose to surrender themselves.

Read more about this case here.

Silent Witness

Headshot of Albert Moore, who was found dead in his Phoenix home in early 2012....

Jayme West

Phoenix police still searching for clues in grandfather’s 2012 murder

Albert Moore, 76, was found beaten to death in his Phoenix home in early 2012. The case remains unsolved, police said.

14 days ago

Side by side photos of victim Leonel Pineda-Valdez....

SuElen Rivera

Family urges community to help identify suspect in fatal 2022 Phoenix shooting

Authorities are asking the community for assistance with identifying the suspect in a fatal Phoenix shooting that took place in late 2022.

25 days ago

Debra Faye Asbury, left, and Asbury with unknown man in 1985. (Silent Witness Photos)...

Jayme West

Phoenix police searching for suspects in woman’s brutal 1985 murder

Phoenix police are looking for suspects in the brutal 1985 murder of a woman who was last seen leaving a Valley bar.

1 month ago

White Chevy Tahoe suspected of killing pedestrian in August hit-and-run. (Silent Witness photo)...

KTAR.com

Police still searching for hit-and-run suspect responsible for killing pedestrian

Phoenix police are still looking for the driver of a Chevy Tahoe which killed a female pedestrian in August, Phoenix PD said.

1 month ago

(Unsplash Photo)...

Jayme West

Phoenix-area family searching for woman missing since 1994

A Phoenix-area family is searching for a woman who went missing in 1994 and hasn't been seen since.

2 months ago

Follow @NEWS923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Phoenix cold case: Fatal 1994 shooting near downtown baffles detectives