PHOENIX — A woman was injured in a shooting near Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said.

At around 9:40 a.m., police responded in the area of Tatum Boulevard and Rose Garden Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the area is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time as the investigation continues.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.