PHOENIX – A Glendale police officer shot and killed a man that had no connection to a domestic violence suspect the department was searching for, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Officers were seeking a 23-year-old man who was accused of threatening and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend but instead shot a 46-year-old homeless man from Tucson on Wednesday evening, according to an investigation from the Peoria Police Department.

Why did Glendale police fatally shoot wrong man?

Police responded to a domestic violence call in the area of 47th and Glendale avenues around 7 p.m. and were given a description of the ex-boyfriend by the victim.

Officers were told the suspect was possibly at nearby Horizon Park, about 1.7 miles north of the original response site.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle along the north side of the park. Due to the tint, officers could not see if anybody was inside, according to police.

Officers noticed the homeless man in a nearby gazebo and believing he was the suspect, told the man to raise his hands.

The homeless man didn’t comply and made a movement toward his waistband, police said. An officer then fired “at least one round” at the man, hitting him, according to police.

The man, who didn’t have a weapon on him, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, officers went back to the truck and found the suspect, the ex-boyfriend, lying down in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and died there.

Police said there was no connection between the homeless man and the suspect.

Peoria Police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Jan. 8, 2025.

