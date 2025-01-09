Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale police officer fatally shoots man not connected to domestic violence call

Jan 9, 2025, 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:33 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Glendale police officer shot and killed a man that had no connection to a domestic violence suspect the department was searching for, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Officers were seeking a 23-year-old man who was accused of threatening and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend but instead shot a 46-year-old homeless man from Tucson on Wednesday evening, according to an investigation from the Peoria Police Department.

Why did Glendale police fatally shoot wrong man?

Police responded to a domestic violence call in the area of 47th and Glendale avenues around 7 p.m. and were given a description of the ex-boyfriend by the victim.

Officers were told the suspect was possibly at nearby Horizon Park, about 1.7 miles north of the original response site.

RELATED STORIES

Police located the suspect’s vehicle along the north side of the park. Due to the tint, officers could not see if anybody was inside, according to police.

Officers noticed the homeless man in a nearby gazebo and believing he was the suspect, told the man to raise his hands.

The homeless man didn’t comply and made a movement toward his waistband, police said. An officer then fired “at least one round” at the man, hitting him, according to police.

The man, who didn’t have a weapon on him, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, officers went back to the truck and found the suspect, the ex-boyfriend, lying down in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and died there.

Police said there was no connection between the homeless man and the suspect.

Peoria Police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Jan. 8, 2025.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A suspect was shot and killed by a Glendale police officer on Jan. 8, 2025....

KTAR.com

Glendale police officer fatally shoots man not connected to domestic violence call

A Glendale police officer shot and killed a man that had no connection to a domestic violence suspect the department was searching for, authorities confirmed Thursday.

2 hours ago

Detectives working to solve west Phoenix shooting...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in west Phoenix shooting that killed 1, hospitalized 2 more

A suspect has been arrested in a west Phoenix shooting that killed one man and hospitalized two more, authorities said Thursday.

4 hours ago

Arizona congressional members...

Kevin Stone

Arizona congressional members sit down together for bipartisan breakfast

In a rare display of Grand Canyon State bipartisanship, Arizona congressional members from both parties sat down for breakfast together recently.

6 hours ago

Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire...

KTAR.com

Alert status changed for some Arizona communities impacted by Horton Fire

Conditions have improved enough for authorities to lift emergency alerts for some communities impacted by the Horton Fire in northern Arizona.

7 hours ago

Firefighters responded to a house near 43rd and Southern avenues in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Person found dead inside burning house in west Phoenix

Firefighters found a person dead inside a burning house in west Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Arizona could execute Aaron Gunches as soon as March 18, 2025, under a newly released timeline....

Kevin Stone

Potential date revealed for Arizona’s first execution since 2022

Convicted killer Aaron Gunches could be put to death as soon as mid-March under a newly set timeline for Arizona’s first execution since 2022.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Glendale police officer fatally shoots man not connected to domestic violence call