Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New funding available to help schools get Arizona students to college

Jan 9, 2025, 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:33 am

Balin Overstolz McNair's Profile Picture

BY BALIN OVERSTOLZ MCNAIR


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Education Forward Arizona is continuing its College Knowing and Going program in an ongoing effort to get more students into post-secondary education.

The announcement of 30 schools now in the program follows a $3.4 million investment from the Helios Education Foundation.

The program falls in line with Education Forward’s Achieve60AZ college attainment goal, which aims to get 60% of working Arizonans a college degree or trade certification by 2030.

It specifically contributes toward that goal in a few ways.

“It is a program that is designed to work with schools, and with communities that care about those schools, to increase their college-going culture,” Education Forward Arizona CEO Rich Nickel said.

It does that by providing schools with a few resources:

  • Promote collaboration between families and educators to ensure graduating high school students are ready to pursue college or trade careers.
  • Fund programs that may not already be available at specific schools (i.e. FAFSA workshops for students and parents).
  • Create student ambassador positions, filled by current students, that help other peers navigate the process of furthering their education.

RELATED STORIES

It will also provide funds to help schools utilize the state’s Personalized Admissions Project, which is a separate program that automatically sends letters of acceptance to qualifying students before they apply to any of the state’s major universities.

Among the schools in the program are several rural campuses in Arizona’s Copper Corridor east of the Valley.

Richard Ramos is superintendent of the Miami Unified School District #40, which includes Miami Junior-Senior High School and is part of the College Knowing and Going program.

“Anytime we can get support with an additional funding source …We’re able to make those connections for kids and expose them to additional resources,” Ramos said.

For Miami specifically, the funding can help families with FAFSA applications and even help pay for field trips to the state’s major universities.

“It gives our kids an opportunity to see what is happening outside their community,” Ramos said.

Miami Junior High is also near other schools receiving funds from the program, including schools in Globe, Superior and Hayden.

Ramos says the region needs to take a teamwork approach due to their shared funding struggles.

“It’s one of the ways we can succeed. By supporting one another, visiting other campuses just to see what’s happening, so that way we can take those best practices and implement them on our own context,” Ramos said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Eyes on Education presented by:

Maricopa Community Colleges

Arizona News

A suspect was shot and killed by a Glendale police officer on Jan. 8, 2025....

KTAR.com

Glendale police officer fatally shoots man not connected to domestic violence call

A Glendale police officer shot and killed a man that had no connection to a domestic violence suspect the department was searching for, authorities confirmed Thursday.

2 hours ago

Detectives working to solve west Phoenix shooting...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in west Phoenix shooting that killed 1, hospitalized 2 more

A suspect has been arrested in a west Phoenix shooting that killed one man and hospitalized two more, authorities said Thursday.

3 hours ago

Arizona congressional members...

Kevin Stone

Arizona congressional members sit down together for bipartisan breakfast

In a rare display of Grand Canyon State bipartisanship, Arizona congressional members from both parties sat down for breakfast together recently.

5 hours ago

Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire...

KTAR.com

Alert status changed for some Arizona communities impacted by Horton Fire

Conditions have improved enough for authorities to lift emergency alerts for some communities impacted by the Horton Fire in northern Arizona.

6 hours ago

Firefighters responded to a house near 43rd and Southern avenues in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Person found dead inside burning house in west Phoenix

Firefighters found a person dead inside a burning house in west Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Arizona could execute Aaron Gunches as soon as March 18, 2025, under a newly released timeline....

Kevin Stone

Potential date revealed for Arizona’s first execution since 2022

Convicted killer Aaron Gunches could be put to death as soon as mid-March under a newly set timeline for Arizona’s first execution since 2022.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

New funding available to help schools get Arizona students to college