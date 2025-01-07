Arizona Supreme Court affirms death penalty against man convicted of brutal 1989 murder

PHOENIX – The Arizona Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the death penalty against Christopher John Spreitz, who was convicted of a brutal murder three decades ago.

A jury sentenced Spreitz to death in 1994 after finding him guilty of killing Ruby Reid in southern Arizona five years earlier.

Spreitz had argued that mitigating circumstances, including his history alcohol and substance abuse, weren’t properly considered during his sentencing hearing.

The state’s high court reviewed all aspects of the case and rejected Spreitz’s request to have the case remanded to trial court for resentencing or an evidentiary hearing.

Why did Arizona Supreme Court reject Spreitz’s request?

“We conclude that the mitigation evidence is insufficient to warrant leniency in light of the significant weight of the especially cruel aggravating circumstance,” the 23-page ruling says.

Spreitz was 22 when he met Reid at a Tucson convenience store in May 1989 and took her to a desert area outside the city, where he assaulted and killed her, according to court records.

Reid’s body was found several days later. The medical examiner found evidence of multiple injuries, including bruising, broken ribs, internal bleeding, a broken jaw and a skull fracture.

State preparing to resume executions after pause

Spreitz is one of 111 Arizona inmates on death row. The state put a pause on executions in 2022 but is preparing to move forward on carrying out the death penalty again.

In December, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a motion with the Arizona Supreme Court to establish a briefing schedule for the process of executing Aaron Brian Gunches.

Gunches has been on death row for the 2002 murder of Ted Price, but the state has carried out only three executions in the last decade.

