ARIZONA NEWS

Democrat Yassamin Ansari says housing is one of her top issues in Congress

Jan 6, 2025, 10:31 AM | Updated: 10:34 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Newly elected U.S. Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona discussed her priorities for her first term in Congress during a national television appearance on Sunday.

Ansari, who is serving as the House Democratic freshman class president, told CNN’s State of the Union that housing and the border are top issues.

She also wants to address climate policy, reproductive freedom and transitioning to clean, electric energy in her new role.

“These are issues that young people have said loud and clear are important to them,” Ansari said. “Some of these issues we can also work on in a bipartisan way.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari talks housing and border issues

When it comes to housing, Ansari said her experience on the Phoenix City Council will help her shape future policies.

“When you look at the housing crisis in this country, in Phoenix, in Arizona, that’s been one of the main issues,” she said.

Both Republicans and Democrats in Arizona have compromised on this issue, she added.

Ansari hopes the same will be true nationally.

“We all agree there’s a housing supply issue and we want to build more housing so that housing can be more affordable,” she said.

However, when it comes to border issues, Ansari said it’s important to cut through intense feelings and focus on facts — especially when it comes to President Joe Biden’s record.

“I really want to look at the facts here,” Ansari said of border issues. “If you look at Biden’s executive actions as president, we have seen a four-year low when it comes to border crossings.”

The numbers Ansari referenced came from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The agency said the amount of illegal crossings in November 2024 represented the lowest level since July 2020.

What are Yassamin Ansari’s proposed solutions for housing and border issues?

“I think we need comprehensive immigration reform,” Ansari said. “I think we need to look at solutions to make sure that our border communities are safe, that we have enough support at the border.”

However, she also wants to protect Americans with undocumented family members, as well as children of migrants who were born in the U.S.

Ansari also addressed President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to initiate mass deportations after he’s sworn in later this month.

“I represent Phoenix. There are economists saying that there could be devastating impacts to our economy in Phoenix,” Ansari said. “When construction is booming, we need a strong workforce.”

