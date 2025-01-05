Close
ARIZONA NEWS

More Arizonans arrested for DUI on New Year’s Eve than in 2023, some positive trends exist

Jan 5, 2025, 11:00 AM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — Arizona DUI enforcements disrupted festivities a bit more this past New Year’s Eve than in 2023 with a mixed bag of changes, according to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

While several statistical categories saw an uptick from 2023, the number of major violations were largely the same.

Statewide DUI arrests, including aggravated and misdemeanor, were at 142 compared to 141 the year prior. The total remained way down from 2022, which had 225 individuals arrested for driving under the influence. Those with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of 0.15-plus dropped from 33 to 17 while DUI arrests involving drugs grew from 29 to 32.

Overall, the average BAC level decreased from 0.142 in 2023 to 0.0128 in 2024. This continued a positive trend, as the average number was near extreme at 0.145 in 2022.

This most recent New Year’s Eve, however, still saw a significant increase in “sober designated drivers contacted,” with 208 compared to just 153 in 2023.

Of this 208, nine were under the age of 21, which was a decrease from 14 and 13 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

What other Arizona traffic enforcements were made on New Year’s Eve?

Speeding, DUI-related or not, saw an uptick in the civil category (717 to 848) while criminal level citations dropped eight from 72 to 64. Criminal speeding citations were at 96 in 2022, so the decline continued for a second year.

Seat-belt traffic stops nearly doubled from 38 to 70 this past New Year’s Eve, and reached a three-year high as there were 58 in 2022.

There were 85 arrests outside of DUI, speeding and seat-belt citations. It was a noticeable decrease in this catch-all category, as 139 and 136 arrests were made in 2022 and 2023.

Only 579 Arizona officers participated in the traffic enforcement on New Year’s Eve 2024, compared to 1,149 in 2022 and 706 in 2023.

The Valley saw an overall decrease in DUI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend, with lower numbers in all three DUI subcategories.

