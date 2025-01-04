Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect dies after being shot during home invasion in south Phoenix

Jan 4, 2025, 12:00 PM | Updated: Jan 5, 2025, 10:19 am

Phoenix shot suspect at large after home invasion...

Police are searching for suspects after one person was killed as part of a home invasion in south Phoenix on Dec. 16, 2024. (Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Dave Neil's Profile Picture

BY DAVE NEIL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a home invasion in south Phoenix that resulted in the death of a suspect.

On Dec. 16, police responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood near the intersection of Southern and 51st avenues.

According to police, multiple suspects forced their way into a home there and then exchanged gunfire with a person within the residence.

One of the suspects, Carlos Pardo Espericueta, 28, was shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital and died there on Dec. 27.

RELATED STORIES

The other suspects left the area on foot.

None of the occupants in the residence were injured.

Police later identified another suspect as 19-year-old Michael Valdes. According to police, Valdes contacted investigators and turned himself in on Dec. 16.

On Jan. 2, Valdes was booked on first-degree murder charges due to the death of Pardo Espericueta.

Police are searching for other suspects related to this home invasion.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

phoenix evictions...

Kevin Stone

Record number of evictions filed in Maricopa County in 2024

The number of metro Phoenix evictions filed in 2024 hit a record level, according to Maricopa County court officials.

13 minutes ago

Raymond French was arrested on Jan. 3, 2025, in connection with a deadly May 2024 shooting in Phoen...

Kevin Stone

Suspect arrested 8 months after deadly shooting in Phoenix

An arrest was made last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Phoenix eight months ago, authorities said.

2 hours ago

murder-suicide...

KTAR.com

2 adults dead, toddler wounded in apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix

Authorities believe a man shot his wife and their young child before taking his own life in an apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix on Sunday night.

3 hours ago

Bill Gates Maricopa County...

Danny Shapiro

Bill Gates: Those pushing Maricopa County election lies do so for money, political standing

Although Republican Bill Gates is longer a Maricopa County supervisor, he isn't backing away from those who amplified election lies.

5 hours ago

Fixing Arizona elections in 2025: What would work?...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Secretary of State says state leaders need to fix election infrastructure issues

There have been many calls about fixing Arizona elections infrastructure after the lengthy count time following the Nov. 5, 2024 election.

5 hours ago

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show at Arizona State Fairgrounds...

David Veenstra

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show coming to Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday

The Maricopa County Home & Garden show is returning to the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Suspect dies after being shot during home invasion in south Phoenix