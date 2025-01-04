PHOENIX — Police are investigating a home invasion in south Phoenix that resulted in the death of a suspect.

On Dec. 16, police responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood near the intersection of Southern and 51st avenues.

According to police, multiple suspects forced their way into a home there and then exchanged gunfire with a person within the residence.

One of the suspects, Carlos Pardo Espericueta, 28, was shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital and died there on Dec. 27.

The other suspects left the area on foot.

None of the occupants in the residence were injured.

Police later identified another suspect as 19-year-old Michael Valdes. According to police, Valdes contacted investigators and turned himself in on Dec. 16.

On Jan. 2, Valdes was booked on first-degree murder charges due to the death of Pardo Espericueta.

Police are searching for other suspects related to this home invasion.

