Pair of 18-year-olds arrested in connection with teen’s murder in Phoenix

Jan 3, 2025, 6:00 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Adrian Summa is a suspect in a Phoenix murder. Salvador Montenegro is a suspect in a Phoenix murder.

PHOENIX — Police recently arrested two young men suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy in Phoenix last month, according to authorities.

The teen victim, Anthony Rabadan, was found dead in the area of McDowell Road and 51st Avenue on Dec. 23.

On Thursday, two men were arrested in relation to the homicide investigation: Salvador Joseph Montenegro and Adrian Aaron Reese Summa, both of whom are 18, police said.

Why Phoenix police arrested two young men in killing of teen

After piecing together what led to Rabadan’s murder, detectives with the Phoenix Police Department identified robbery as the likely motive, police said.

Montenegro and Summa were booked on murder and robbery charges. Additionally, Montenegro was booked with a separate charge of having a firearm despite being a prohibited possessor.

No further details were released.

Pair of 18-year-olds arrested in connection with teen’s murder in Phoenix