ARIZONA NEWS

Lottery ticket sold in East Valley hits six-figure jackpot

Jan 3, 2025, 2:00 PM

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Arizona Lottery players continued their recent lucky run, adding to their haul with a jackpot win on Thursday.

A Fantasy 5 ticket purchased from the QuikTrip at 3720 S. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert, between the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Germann Road, provided the state’s latest big payout.

The entry matched Thursday’s winning numbers of 2, 4, 12, 15 and 29 to hit a jackpot worth $154,000. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 749,398.

Fantasy 5 is a daily Arizona Lottery game that costs $1 per play. The top prize resets to $50,000 after a jackpot win.

Arizona Lottery players have racked up millions in last week

Winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot is a nice way to welcome 2025, but three other Arizona Lottery players did even better in the past week, becoming instant (pretax) millionaires.

The lucky stretch started last Friday, when a Mega Millions ticket sold at the Fry’s Fuel Center at 8260 S. Houghton Road in Tucson won $1 million.

Then on Monday, a Triple Twist ticket from the QuikTrip on 51st Avenue just north of Northern Avenue in Glendale hit a jackpot worth $1.19 million.

The Grand Canyon State stayed hot Wednesday, which was New Year’s Day, when a Powerball ticket from the Safeway at Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road in Phoenix won $1 million.

None of the week’s big wins were claimed as of Friday, according to the Arizona Lottery website.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawings to cash in their tickets.

Arizona News

The City of Gilbert will begin valve testing on Monday which could lead to tap water discoloration ...

David Veenstra

Valve testing could discolor water in parts of Gilbert

The City of Gilbert will begin valve testing on Monday which could lead to tap water discoloration for a short period.

1 hour ago

SRP Right Tree, Right Place...

Dave Neil

Apache Junction partners with SRP for tree replacement program

The City of Apache Junction and Salt River Project (SRP) are teaming to remove/replace trees that are positioned too close to power lines.

3 hours ago

Police are searching for suspects after one person was killed as part of a home invasion in south P...

Dave Neil

Suspect dies after being shot during home invasion in south Phoenix

Police are investigating a home invasion in south Phoenix that resulted in the death of a suspect.

5 hours ago

Merry Main Street in Mesa...

Dave Neil

Ice skating at Merry Main Street in Mesa continues through Jan. 11

Ice skating in downtown Mesa, a staple during the holiday season, will continue for another week.

7 hours ago

Hundreds of new jobs coming to Valley in January 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona caterer hiring hundreds ahead of busy event season

Valley caterer M Culinary Concepts is creating hundreds of new jobs for hospitality professionals ahead of events like the WM Phoenix Open.

11 hours ago

Public Health Data Portal Arizona Department...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Department of Health Services launches public data portal

Public health officials want Arizona to be healthier in 2025. That's why they're launching a new tool called the Public Health Data Portal.

11 hours ago

