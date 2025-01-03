PHOENIX – Arizona Lottery players continued their recent lucky run, adding to their haul with a jackpot win on Thursday.

A Fantasy 5 ticket purchased from the QuikTrip at 3720 S. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert, between the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Germann Road, provided the state’s latest big payout.

The entry matched Thursday’s winning numbers of 2, 4, 12, 15 and 29 to hit a jackpot worth $154,000. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 749,398.

Fantasy 5 is a daily Arizona Lottery game that costs $1 per play. The top prize resets to $50,000 after a jackpot win.

Arizona Lottery players have racked up millions in last week

Winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot is a nice way to welcome 2025, but three other Arizona Lottery players did even better in the past week, becoming instant (pretax) millionaires.

The lucky stretch started last Friday, when a Mega Millions ticket sold at the Fry’s Fuel Center at 8260 S. Houghton Road in Tucson won $1 million.

Then on Monday, a Triple Twist ticket from the QuikTrip on 51st Avenue just north of Northern Avenue in Glendale hit a jackpot worth $1.19 million.

The Grand Canyon State stayed hot Wednesday, which was New Year’s Day, when a Powerball ticket from the Safeway at Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road in Phoenix won $1 million.

None of the week’s big wins were claimed as of Friday, according to the Arizona Lottery website.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawings to cash in their tickets.

