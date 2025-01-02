Close
Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix wins $1 million in New Year’s Day drawing

Jan 2, 2025, 7:15 AM | Updated: 9:48 am

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Somebody who played Powerball in Phoenix has one million extra reasons to celebrate the new year.

A $2 ticket purchased at the Safeway at Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road matched all five white numbers drawn Wednesday night — 6, 12, 28, 35 and 66 — to win a cool $1 million.

Arizona also had a $50,000 winner in the same drawing thanks to a ticket from the Chevron station at 5960 N. Oracle Road in Tucson.

Was there a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday?

Nobody matched all white numbers plus the red Powerball of 26 to win the estimated jackpot of $181 million in the New Year’s Day drawing. The Arizona ticket was one of two to win $1 million, with the other being sold in North Carolina.

The odds of winning $1 million in Powerball are about 1 in 11.7 million.

Drawings in the multistate game of chance are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday is $200 million.

Arizona triples up on $1 million wins

Wednesday’s big payout was Arizona’s third lottery prize of at least $1 million in a span of six days.

On Monday, a ticket for the Triple Twist game purchased at the QuikTrip on 51st Avenue just north of Northern Avenue in Glendale hit a jackpot worth $1.19 million.

That was just three days after a Mega Millions ticket sold at the Fry’s Fuel Center at 8260 S. Houghton Road in Tucson won $1 million in Friday’s drawing.

