ARIZONA NEWS

Funeral service plans set for Tempe firefighter who died of cancer

Dec 31, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — The streets of Gilbert will be filled with mourners commemorating a passed first responder on Friday.

Memorial services for Scott Leatham, a Tempe firefighter who died of a rare cancer earlier this month, will start at 10:30 a.m., according to a Tuesday news release from the city of Tempe.

Before his death, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Fire Captain Scott Leatham battled an illness that was determined to be related to his work, officials said.

Mission Community Church near Recker and Elliot roads in Gilbert will host the services for the 39-year-old firefighter, who died on Dec. 19.

Procession for Tempe firefighter who died of a rare cancer

The funeral procession will begin at Mission Community Church. From there, it will travel to Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler near Chandler Heights Road and Sunland Drive.

There will be a high volume of emergency vehicles. In order to keep traffic flowing, there will be rolling closures and some lane restrictions, officials said.

The church service will end around 12:30 p.m.

After that, emergency vehicles from all non-Tempe departments will leave the church and head to the cemetery, officials said.

