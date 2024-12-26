PHOENIX — A woman is fighting for her life after an altercation escalated into gunfire at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Christmas night, authorities said.

A total of four people were injured during the melee at a Terminal 4 restaurant, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police initially responded to Phoenix airport shooting call around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

They learned that five people — three adults and two teens — were involved in a physical altercation at a restaurant outside the security checkpoints when one of them pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times.

A woman and a teenage boy were struck by gunfire, and a man received minor injuries during the commotion.

The teen who was shot also stabbed the man who pulled the trigger, police said.

Officers located the alleged shooter and a teenage girl in a parking garage and detained them.

How serious were injuries from Phoenix airport shooting?

The woman who was shot was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The three other people who were injured were treated and released from the hospital by Thursday.

The people involved all knew each other. Nobody else was injured during the Phoenix airport shooting, and no suspects are outstanding.

No arrests have been made. Charging decisions will be made after the investigation is completed.

Security checkpoint and PHX Sky Train operations were paused temporarily as a precautionary measure after the shooting, but no flights were affected, police said.

In another incident later Wednesday night, a man was arrested after showing up at the airport with guns and allegedly assaulting an officer.

Cole Nenon, 21, gave his weapons to people in the terminal before getting into an altercation with an officer, police said. He allegedly struck and spit on the officer before getting arrested.

