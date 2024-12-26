Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix-based development firm purchases 9.4-acre infill parcel near Sky Harbor Airport

Dec 26, 2024, 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:39 am

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based development firm has acquired property near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

GO Industrial, known for its “design-centric approach and location-first strategy,” acquired a 9.4-acre infill parcel located at 3050 S. 35th St. along University Drive, sitting on the southern border of the airport. There, the company will develop Three Five Logistics, a state-of-the-art industrial facility.

“We are thrilled to partner with GO Industrial on this exceptional opportunity,” Payton Kruidenier and Kyle McGinley, owners of Ross Brown Partners, the firm that facilitated the sale, said in a press release Monday. “This project’s in-fill location and potential are outstanding, and we look forward to playing a key role in its strategic lease-up and ultimate success.”

The firm plans to demolish the existing office/light industrial building on the site by early 2025.

The project will include 32-foot clear heights, 27 dock-high doors, four drive-in loading doors, 47 trailer stalls and 164 parking spaces for vehicles.

