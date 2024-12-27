Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested for first-degree murder in central Phoenix shooting

Dec 27, 2024, 8:25 AM | Updated: 12:38 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a central Phoenix shooting that left a man dead earlier this week, authorities said.

Khalid Williams, 33, was charged with first-degree murder and gun offenses in the Monday afternoon shooting, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix police arrived near 17th and Maryland avenues at approximately 5 p.m. and found 35-year-old Keshawn Stewart with a gunshot wound.

Stewart was taken to a hospital and died there from his injuries.

What is known about the central Phoenix shooting?

Williams and Stewart allegedly got into an argument before the shooting occurred.

Williams was the only suspect in the case, police said.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Dec. 24, 2024.

Correction: Earlier versions of this story had the incorrect date for the deadly shooting.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tempe Eats...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Tempe food hall concept closes after less than a year

Tempe Eats, a fledgling food hall restaurant concept, is set to close in early January, just 11 months after it opened.

26 minutes ago

Discount Tire purchased the two-building Desert Ridge Corporate Center....

Kevin Stone

Discount Tire buys Phoenix office complex near Desert Ridge Marketplace

Discount Tire has purchased a Phoenix office complex near Desert Ridge Marketplace, the company announced Friday.

3 hours ago

Tiki Taka is set to open at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort on Jan. 7, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Celebrity chef opening Scottsdale restaurant inspired by Japanese, Spanish cultures

Celebrity chef Richard Blais is set to debut his latest restaurant, Tiki Taka, at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in early 2025.

5 hours ago

Central Phoenix shooting...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for first-degree murder in central Phoenix shooting

A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a central Phoenix shooting that left a man dead earlier this week.

7 hours ago

Phoenix household bills 2024 utility financial report USA...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix households spend 13% more than US average, research finds

Phoenix residents pay 13% more on household bills than the national average, according to research from bill pay company Doxo.

8 hours ago

Feel-good stories...

Danny Shapiro

Here are some of the Valley’s best feel-good stories of 2024

From rescues and reunifications to celebrating ends of an era, there were plenty of feel-good stories to celebrate in metro Phoenix this year.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Man arrested for first-degree murder in central Phoenix shooting