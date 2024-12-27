PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a central Phoenix shooting that left a man dead earlier this week, authorities said.

Khalid Williams, 33, was charged with first-degree murder and gun offenses in the Monday afternoon shooting, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police arrived near 17th and Maryland avenues at approximately 5 p.m. and found 35-year-old Keshawn Stewart with a gunshot wound.

Stewart was taken to a hospital and died there from his injuries.

What is known about the central Phoenix shooting?

Williams and Stewart allegedly got into an argument before the shooting occurred.

Williams was the only suspect in the case, police said.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Dec. 24, 2024.

Correction: Earlier versions of this story had the incorrect date for the deadly shooting.

