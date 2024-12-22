PHOENIX – Arizona firefighters remain busy battling a wildfire that is threatening property northeast of Payson, authorities said.

On Friday, the Horton Fire advanced across the top of east Horton drainage below Forest Road 764. Crews conducted firing operations from Forest Road 9305 to Forest Road 9310 to prevent the fire from crossing Forest Road 300.

On Saturday, firefighters monitored activity and continued prepping along Forest Road 300. As of Sunday morning, there has been no significant change in the past 48 hours above the Highline Trail. The fire remains contained along the FR 300 road to FR 9305, where crews have carried out hand ignitions as necessary to maintain the fire’s position south of FR 300 and west of FR 76.

An emergency closure order is in effect until Jan. 31, 2025. The public should avoid the fire area.

After starting on Dec. 14, the Horton Fire has consumed 769 acres of Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forest land, with zero containment, according to a Sunday morning incident report.

On Tuesday, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office put areas in the vicinity of the blaze in the SET status of state’s emergency alert system. The move means residents should be aware of significant danger and prepare for potential evacuations.

The following communities were still in the SET status as of Sunday morning: Tonto Creek Estates, Tonto Christian Camp, Tonto Fish Hatchery and Zane Grey Cabins.

Horton Fire prompts forest closure

In addition, the National Forest Service implemented a fire emergency closure for the impacted area on Wednesday, putting multiple campsites and trails off-limits indefinitely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.