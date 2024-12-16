Close
Worker dies after falling 6 stories at VAI Resort construction site in Glendale

Dec 16, 2024, 4:07 PM | Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 3:55 pm

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — A worker died after falling six stories at the VAI Resort construction site in Glendale on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the site that sits on 60 acres just south of State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Entertainment District around 3 a.m. and found 22-year-old Tyrone Tyre Wilson dead from his injuries, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The accident wasn’t considered criminal and the investigation was turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

No further details have been released.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving a trade partner’s employee that occurred earlier today on the construction site located at Route 101 and Cardinals Way,” Todd Mack, chief business officer of Fisher Industries and representative of the construction site, told ABC15 Arizona in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the individual involved. At this time, we cannot comment further until we receive the results of the investigation, which is in progress.”

What is VAI Resort?

The $1 billion VAI Resort, an 1,100-room hotel within a 60-acre entertainment complex, is expected to open in 2025 after multiple delays.

The ambitious plans include a temperature-controlled lagoon lined with sand beaches and an 11,000-seat concert amphitheater.

The project includes the first Mattel Adventure Park, a theme park featuring Hot Wheels, Barbie and Thomas the Tank Engine attractions.

When the development was announced in 2020, it was known as Crystal Lagoons Island Resort. The original aim was to open in time for Super Bowl held in Glendale in January 2023.

