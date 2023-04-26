Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what we know about Glendale’s blockbuster VAI Resort project

Apr 26, 2023, 9:50 AM | Updated: 9:54 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

(VAI Resort) (VAI Resort) (VAI Resort) (VAI Resort) (VAI Resort) (VAI Resort) (VAI Resort) (VAI Resort) (VAI Resort) (VAI Resort) (VAI Resort) (VAI Resort)

PHOENIX – Developers have revealed new details about VAI Resort, the blockbuster hotel and entertainment destination taking shape in Glendale.

After several delays and a change in ownership, the venue on 60 acres just south of State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Entertainment District is now expected to open at some point in 2024.

The $1 billion project includes the first Mattel Adventure Park, a theme park featuring Hot Wheels, Barbie and Thomas the Tank Engine attractions.

“Our mission is to redefine the luxury hospitality experience while incorporating the thrill of live entertainment,” Grant Fisher, president and CEO of VAI Global Development, said in a press release Wednesday.

“VAI is a one-of-a-kind destination set to exceed all expectations and leave a lasting impression on our guests.”

RELATED STORIES

VAI Resort will be Arizona’s largest hotel, with more than 1,100 rooms, suites and villas housed in four distinct towers.

The 328-room Muse Tower will feature 160 rooms with balconies that double as VIP skyboxes for concerts at the resort’s amphitheater, which has space for over 8,000 fans.

When it comes to entertainment options, the theme park and amphitheater are just a start.

Visitors can also swim and sun at a 5-acre, temperature-controlled lagoon lined by nearly a mile of sand beaches.

At 52,000 square feet, Konos Island is being billed as the country’s largest man-made party island. It will have a restaurant, private cabanas and a DJ booth, plus a 150-foot-high aerial bar with space for 16 guests.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at some of VAI Resort’s other features:

  • 12 restaurants, including seven with waterfront views.
  • 10 bar and cocktail experiences.
  • 80,000 square feet of shopping with about 40 luxury retailers.
  • 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
  • A 20,000-square-foot spa and fitness center.
  • An 18,000-square-foot, two-story nightclub.
  • A 2,500-square-foot wedding venue.
  • A 4D interactive theater.

When the development was announced in 2020, it was known as Crystal Lagoons Island Resort. The original aim was to open in time for Super Bowl held in Glendale earlier this year.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2021 at the site at Cardinals Way and 95th Avenue, just east of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Makiah Coleman (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Photo...

Associated Press

Woman accused of attacking security officers at Sky Harbor Airport checkpoint

A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three TSA officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

10 hours ago

(Customs and Border Protection File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona man used social media to coordinate human smuggling operations

An Arizona man who recently pleaded guilty on federal human smuggling charges used social media to manage operations, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Karen Oller (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old woman with medical condition last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 60-year-old woman with a medical condition last seen in Phoenix. 

10 hours ago

Paul Penzone (Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore)...

Taylor Tasler

MCSO’s Paul Penzone aiming to curb ‘devastation’ of fentanyl in jails

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone believes there's a fentanyl problem in his jails and plans to take a proactive approach to curbing it.

10 hours ago

(Greenlight Communities Rendering)...

KTAR.com

Downtown Phoenix affordable housing project breaks ground

An affordable housing project in downtown Phoenix that will bring 208 new rental units to the area broke ground on Tuesday.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/May Mobility)...

KTAR.com

Sun City pilot program offers free rides in autonomous vehicles

A pilot program will soon provide Sun City residents with a new way to get around the community at no cost.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Here’s what we know about Glendale’s blockbuster VAI Resort project