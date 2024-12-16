PHOENIX – An Arizona concertgoer turned Friday’s Billie Eilish performance into an international incident by throwing an object that hit the pop star in the face.

Fan footage of the incident at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale spread like wildfire across social media, drawing coverage from national and international news outlets, including Marca in Spain, The Daily Mail in the UK and the Hindustan Times in India.

Eilish was sitting cross-legged on the stage and performing “What Was I Made For,” her tender Oscar-winning ballad from the “Barbie” movie, when she was struck by what appeared to be a blue necklace.

How did Billie Eilish react after getting hit in face?

The 22-year-old star’s head snapped back and she stopped singing for about five seconds, looking annoyed, before resuming the performance.

The incident occurred during the 20th song of Eilish’s 22-song set, according to setlist.fm.

The Glendale concert was on the tail end of the North American leg of “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.”

The leg ends this week with a string of sold-out dates in Los Angeles before the tour resumes in Australia in February.

Billie Eilish has been hit by objects before

In an interview last year at the world premiere of “Barbie,” Eilish discussed her experience with object-throwing fans.

“I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like literally six years. I don’t know why. … People just get excited. And it can be dangerous,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Eilish added that she has “mixed feelings” about the incidents.

“When you’re up there, it blows,” she said. “But, it’s like you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something.”

