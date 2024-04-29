PHOENIX – Eclectic pop phenom Billie Eilish announced an ambitious world tour that includes a late fall stop in metro Phoenix.

The singer/songwriter will return to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Dec. 13 as part of her “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.”

Presales start Tuesday, and remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at noon.

According to the Ticketmaster seating chart, the stage will be set up in middle of the arena floor.

When does Billie Eilish start her world tour?

The 10-month tour includes shows across North American, Australia and Europe. It kicks off Sept. 29 in Quebec City and runs through late July with two dates in Dublin.

Eilish burst onto the scene in 2019 with her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” The chart-topping release featured the No. 1 single “Bad Guy.”

Her 2021 follow-up album, “Happier Than Ever,” also topped the charts.

New album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ due out before world tour

Eilish will release her highly anticipated third album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” on May 17. Like her previous albums, it was cowritten by Finneas, her brother and longtime musical collaborator.

Now 22, the Los Angeles native already has nine Grammy Awards, two Oscars and a James Bond theme song on her lengthy list of accomplishments.

Eilish last visited Arizona in April 2022, when she played two nights at Gila River Arena, Desert Diamond Arena’s former name.

