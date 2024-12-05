PHOENIX — Febal Casa, an Italian home furnishings brand, has entered the United States market in the past month, including opening a location in Scottsdale.

The 3,500-square-foot store near Greenway and Scottsdale roads opened Nov. 23, two days after the Italian brand opened its flagship American location in Miami. A third U.S. location in Orange County is slated to open Friday.

“We are confident that Febal Casa’s ability to adapt quickly and innovate will be key to its success in becoming a benchmark in today’s challenging U.S. market,” Emanuel Colombini, president of Febal Casa parent company Colombini Group, said in a press release.

“Our strategy is built on establishing a strong and distinctive presence, supported by a balanced offering in terms of product, pricing and service.”

What does Febal Casa sell?

The brand, founded in 1959, is known for its sales in kitchens, living spaces, furniture, wardrobes and other modern furnishings.

The store is located at Scottsdale Airpark and is meant to be Febal Casa’s Southwest hub for Valley residents and those traveling to the area.

The Scottsdale location is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and closed on weekends.

Febal Casa has nearly 220 stores across Italy and Europe and plans to open another 15 in the U.S. over the next five years.

