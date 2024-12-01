1 man killed, another arrested after Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another was arrested after a Phoenix shooting on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a shooting call near a business located at 24th and Van Buren streets at 1:44 a.m. and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim, 53-year-old Maurice Stewart, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Patrol officers said they were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle in a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Rutledge, and after he initially ran away from officers on foot, authorities caught up to him and arrested him without further complications.

Detectives believe an argument that turned violent is what led up to the shooting.

Rutledge was charged with first-degree murder.

No other information was made available.

