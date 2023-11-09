PHOENIX – Post Malone is set to take the stage at TPC Scottsdale’s iconic 16th hole for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open Concert in the Coliseum.

The genre-blending rapper/singer will perform on Feb. 3, five days before the Valley’s annual PGA Tour stop tees off.

Tickets for the 21-and-older event go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday through the WM Phoenix Open website.

Post Malone has racked up 11 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since bursting onto the music scene in 2015, reaching No. 1 four times with “Rockstar,” “Psycho,” “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” and “Circles.”

He was just in the Valley in August of this year for a show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.

What is the WM Phoenix Open Concert in the Coliseum?

The Concert in the Coliseum will be a different kind of outdoor experience, with a massive stage built in the middle of TPC Scottsdale’s famed 16th hole, which is surrounded by stadium seating and has earned a reputation as the loudest hole on the PGA Tour.

“The Concert in the Coliseum is a unique tradition at ‘The People’s Open’ and an event worthy of a truly transcendent musical talent in Post Malone,” George Thimsen, tournament chairman for next year’s WM Phoenix Open, said in a press release Thursday.

“His unbelievable stage presence and one-of-a-kind sound is going to kick off WM Phoenix Open week with a bang. We couldn’t be more excited to see him on stage.”

How does WM Phoenix Open extend beyond golf course?

The tournament, which raised a record $14.5 million for charity in 2023, has long been about more than golf, with its raucous crowds and popular Birds Nest party/concert tent.

The Concert in the Coliseum was added to the mix in 2022, when Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion performed. Last year’s version featured Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes.

“Post Malone’s signature blend of high-energy performances and genre-bending lyrics are sure to be a force on the stage at the 16th hole,” Concert in the Coliseum Chairman Billy Malkovich said in the release. “In each of the first two years, the Concert in the Coliseum has featured absolutely incredible musical acts and we’re thrilled to continue the tradition in 2024.”

Next year’s Birds Nest, which runs during tournament week, is a work in progress, with the lineups for the last two nights yet to be announced.

HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman have been booked for the venue’s opening night Feb. 7, with hip-hop artist mike. opening the show.

Country star and Valley native Dierks Bentley is headlining the Birds Nest on Feb. 8, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.