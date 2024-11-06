PHOENIX – The identities of the people including a child involved in a plane crash that hit a car at Falcon Field on Tuesday afternoon have been released, authorities said.

Three out of the four people aboard the plane died. One of the victims aboard the plane did survive and is currently in the hospital with burn injuries.

Who were the people involved in the plane crash at Mesa Falcon Field?

Drew Kimball, 44

Graham Kimball, 12

Rustin Randall, 48

Spencer Lindahl, 43

“The driver of a vehicle involved in the crash also died. We are not releasing the name pending official confirmation of identity,” Mesa Police Department Detective Richard Encinas said in a news release.

The crash involving a Honda HA-420 jet happened near Greenfield and McKellips roads at 4:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into why the plane crashed, police said.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Nov. 5, 2024.

