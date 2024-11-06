Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Identities of Mesa Falcon Field plane crash victims released; 3 adults, 1 child

Nov 6, 2024, 12:24 PM | Updated: 12:33 pm

A plane crashed that hit a vehicle near Falcon Field in Mesa on Nov. 5, 2024....

A plane crashed that hit a vehicle near Falcon Field in Mesa on Nov. 5, 2024. (ABC15 Arizona Photo)

(ABC15 Arizona Photo)

Roxanne De La Rosa's Profile Picture

BY ROXANNE DE LA ROSA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The identities of the people including a child involved in a plane crash that hit a car at Falcon Field on Tuesday afternoon have been released, authorities said.

Three out of the four people aboard the plane died. One of the victims aboard the plane did survive and is currently in the hospital with burn injuries.

Who were the people involved in the plane crash at Mesa Falcon Field?

  • Drew Kimball, 44
  • Graham Kimball, 12
  • Rustin Randall, 48
  • Spencer Lindahl, 43

RELATED STORIES

“The driver of a vehicle involved in the crash also died. We are not releasing the name pending official confirmation of identity,” Mesa Police Department Detective Richard Encinas said in a news release.

The crash involving a Honda HA-420 jet happened near Greenfield and McKellips roads at 4:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into why the plane crashed, police said.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Nov. 5, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County Sheriff...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan defeats Tyler Kamp to become next Maricopa County Sheriff

Republican Jerry Sheridan has defeated Democrat Tyler Kamp in the race to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

1 hour ago

Kamala Harris Donald Trump...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump closing in on victory over Kamala Harris in race for president in Arizona

Republican Donald Trump was closing in on a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for Arizona's 11 presidential electors on Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

Arizona congressional races...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s 9 congressional seats are up for grabs; who is winning each race?

Two Arizona congressional races remained highly competitive as of Wednesday night, while the state's seven other U.S. House contests were pretty much settled.

2 hours ago

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

KTAR.com

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

2 hours ago

The five Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seats were up for grabs during the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

2 Maricopa County supervisor races remain tight, other 3 are blowouts

Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

2 hours ago

Maricopa County attorney race 2024...

KTAR.com

Incumbent Rachel Mitchell leading Maricopa County attorney race

While running in the Maricopa County Attorney race 2024, Incumbent Rachel Mitchell said she wants to focus gun violence, retail crime and fentanyl.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

Identities of Mesa Falcon Field plane crash victims released; 3 adults, 1 child