PHOENIX — Two Arizona congressional races remained highly competitive as of Wednesday night, while the state’s seven other U.S. House contests were pretty much settled.

The tightest Phoenix-area race is in Congressional District 1, which covers northeastern Maricopa County. Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert trailed Democratic challenger Amish Shah early before taking a 51.2%-48.8% lead with about 323,000 votes tallied, per the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office results page.

Another Republican incumbent, first-term Rep. Juan Ciscomani, is battling to retain his seat in CD6. After trailing her for much of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, he broke ahead of Democrat Kirsten Engel 49%-48.8% with about 286,000 ballots tallied in a rematch of the 2022 race for the southeastern Arizona district.

How do the other Arizona Congressional races look?

Here is where the other Arizona congressional races stood as of Wednesday night:

CD2: Republican incumbent Rep. Eli Crane led former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez 53%-47% with about 303,000 votes reported in a district that covers northeastern Arizona and contains Flagstaff.

CD3: The Associated Press called the race to succeed Ruben Gallego in this heavily Democratic district for former Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari soon after the results started coming in Tuesday night. She celebrated her victory on Wednesday, and by 7 p.m., she led Republican Jeff Zink 70.4%-27.2% with about 129,000 votes reported.

CD4: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton is well on his way to reelection in this East Valley district, leading Republican Kelly Cooper 53.2%-45.2% with over 237,000 votes reported.

CD5: Incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Biggs was cruising against Democratic challenger Katrina Schaffner 59.7%-40.3% with over 312,000 votes reported in the East Valley district.

CD7: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva was well on his way to victory in what he previously announced would be his final race in this southern Arizona district. He led Republican Daniel Butierez Sr. 62.9%-37.1% with nearly 171,000 votes reported.

CD8: Republican Abe Hamadeh, who fell short in his bid to become Arizona attorney general in 2022, is likely on his way to Congress to succeed Rep. Debbie Lesko in this West Valley district. Hamadeh led Democrat Gregory Whitten 55.7%-44.3% with about 277,000 votes reported.

CD9: Incumbent Republican Rep. Paul Gosar had an overwhelming 66.1%-33.9% lead over Democrat Quacy Smith in a district that spans western Arizona.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Nov. 5, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.