Arizona's 6th Congressional District 2024 election updates...

PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani and Democratic challenger Kirsten Engel are neck and neck in the race for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District as of Saturday night.

Ciscomani leads Engel by 2,415 votes, and it’s been a nail-biting race ever since the first ballots dropped on Tuesday evening.

Initially, Engel held a slim lead over the incumbent and Ciscomani ultimately picked up ground as more results rolled in, but Engel took a narrow 68-vote lead after another ballot drop on Thursday afternoon before another ballot drop put Ciscomani back in the lead. Engel took the lead again after a Maricopa County ballot drop on Thursday evening.

Ciscomani gained 620 votes in the latest count and leads Engel 49.2%-48.5% with more than 344,000 votes tallied on the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office results page.

Green Party candidate Athena Eastwood was drawing just over 2% of the vote.

District 6, which sits in the southeast corner of the state, covers the entirety of Greenlee County, most of Cochise County and parts of Pima, Graham and Pinal counties.

Who are candidates for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District?

Ciscomani is the first naturalized American from Mexico to represent Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ciscomani was born in Hermosillo, Sonora. He was 11 when his parents brought him and his two younger sisters to Tucson.

Engel, meanwhile, is an environmental attorney who has served in both the state House and Senate.

She ran unopposed in this year’s Democratic primary and is facing off against Ciscomani for the second time.

Ciscomani defeated Engel by fewer than 6,000 votes in the 2022 general election.

