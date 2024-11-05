Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Why actor/comedian Rob Schneider says he might run for governor in Arizona

Nov 5, 2024, 10:39 AM

Rob Schneider attends Netflix's "Adam Sandler: Love You" screening at The Plaza Hotel on Aug. 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Deuce Bigelow, Arizona governor? Actor/comedian Rob Schneider said he is so frustrated with how long it takes to count ballots in his home state that he might run for office.

It generally takes 10-13 days to count all the votes in Arizona under the state election laws that originated in the Republican-controlled state Legislature over the years.

This is nothing new, but it became a national issue in recent years as Arizona morphed from a Republican stronghold into a swing state. Now that statewide races, including for president, are so competitive, media outlets have to wait for more results to be reported before calling winners in Arizona than they did in the past, creating the impression to some that it’s taking longer to count ballots.

When Maricopa County officials mentioned the timeline during a pre-election press conference on Monday, Schneider, a Valley resident and prominent MAGA supporter, reacted with a partially all-caps rant on X.

“I will do EVERYTHING in my power to have ELECTION OFFICIALS THIS NEXT ELECTION CYCLE THAT CAN COUNT ALL BALLOTS BY THE END OF THE SAME DAY OF VOTING. Even if I have to run and become Governor myself,” he wrote.

Why actor/comedian Rob Schneider says he might run for governor in Arizona