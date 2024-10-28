Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arson suspected after fire at GCU apartments in Phoenix displaces 24 students

Oct 28, 2024, 8:01 AM

Grand Canyon University arson fire...

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call at the Agave Apartments at Grand Canyon University on Oct. 27, 2024. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – An arson investigation was launched after a weekend fire at Grand Canyon University displaced two dozen students, authorities said.

Two small fires were set Sunday morning in the third-floor study lounge of the Agave Apartments on the campus of the Phoenix private school near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to a GCU spokesman.

The six-story residential building’s sprinkler system automatically deployed and the school’s emergency text system instructed students to avoid the area.

The dorm, which houses nearly 700 students, was already evacuated by the time Phoenix Fire Department crews arrived around 9:30 a.m. and made sure the flames were fully extinguished.

Fire damage was limited to one piece of furniture in the study lounge, but six suites, which each house four students, sustained water and smoke damage, the school said.

The 24 residents impacted have been relocated to other campus housing.

The Phoenix Fire Arson Investigations Task Force took over the investigation and is working with campus police and school administrators on the case.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

