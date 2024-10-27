PHOENIX — A $26 million federal grant was awarded to the Arizona Department of Transportation to widen US 93 to a four-lane divided highway northwest of Wickenburg.

“Having US 93 divided all the way between Wickenburg and State Route 89 will enhance both safety and mobility in the area,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a release. “We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation and our partners in Wickenburg for helping advance this high-priority work on a key link between the Valley and Las Vegas.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant will enable ADOT to expand the current widening project by 1.27 miles between Wickenburg Ranch Way and just northwest of State Route 89, thus constructing about 4.5 miles of a four-lane divided highway.

The several miles of highway that are currently being widened in Wickenburg will connect with the stretch.

The town of Wickenburg and ADOT worked in collaboration on the grant application.

ADOT, which has distributed nearly half a billion dollars to widening and improving US 93 over the past several years, is aiming to turn all of the route into a four-lane divided highway.

What else will the US 93 widening project include?

Not only will US 93 be expanded from two to four lanes, but the project will also include other improvements:

A roundabout at the intersection of US 93 and State Route 89

Broadband conduit

Eight-foot shoulders

A new bridge at the BNSF Railway tracks that includes a walkway for pedestrians

Dedicated lanes for right-turns and left-turns

