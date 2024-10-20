PHOENIX — The Arizona Public Service Company was gifted $70 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to bolster grid resilience and wildfire mitigation, according to a Friday release.

APS received funding in the form of two grants which are both part of the DOE’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships program, an initiative centered on improving energy systems in rural, tribal and low income areas across the nation.

Company executive vice president of operations Jacob Tetlow said the funding will partner with an existing $2 billion investment that APS utilizes for yearly maintenance and upgrades.

“As we plan for our state’s future, we’re also building smarter energy infrastructure that can stand strong during extreme weather and meet customers’ needs,” Tetlow said in a press release.

Of the $70 million, $50 million will be poured into Arizona’s wildfire mitigation efforts.

Future investment benefits include:

Greater energy grid safety – The installation of thousands of electrical fuses and fire-resistant steel poles will help grid operators make faster, more informed decisions and lessen fire risk.

Better data-based decisions – Widening the range of weather stations and fire-monitoring cameras and upgrading such technology will make wildfires more predictable and defendable.

Reliable energy for vulnerable areas – Microgrids will be built in two high fire risk communities to provide backup power during outages.

Opportunity to contract with diverse groups – The planned improvements will be targeting areas with underrepresented suppliers and businesses.

The remaining $20 million will be slotted for increasing smart grid resilience against harsh weather episodes and wildfires alike.

By strengthening power grids, APS said the state will avoid an estimated 1.2 million service interruptions over the next 20 years. APS customers will also see up to a 15% power increase in their transmission lines as a byproduct of this investment.

A portion of this grant will support APS’ Crisis Bill Assistance program and workforce development initiatives.

APS operates in about 1.4 million homes and businesses in 11 of the state’s 15 counties.

