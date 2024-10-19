1 man killed, another injured in west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A man is dead, and another was left injured after a west Phoenix shooting on Friday evening, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood near Minnezona and 86th avenues around 7:05 p.m. and learned of two gunshot victims, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Andrue Encizo, 25, was brought to the hospital by witnesses where he later died.

Phoenix Fire Department responders arrived and took the other victim to a hospital in stable condition with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Authorities detained and later interviewed multiple suspects and released them afterwards.

The investigation determined the individuals involved in the shooting knew each other and an argument led to shots being fired.

No other information was made available.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

