Man pulled from backyard pool in Phoenix pronounced dead at the scene

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from a backyard pool on Saturday morning in Phoenix.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, which was not immediately identified, around 11 a.m. in response to reports of a drowning.

Crews arrived and found the man, who had been pulled from the pool, was beyond resuscitation efforts.

Relatives of the man, who was in his sixties, told the crews they did not know how long he was in the water before being pulled out.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

