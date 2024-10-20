Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bipartisan duo appointed to lead Arizona MVD audit after voter registration system error

Oct 20, 2024, 6:30 AM

MVD audit...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has an MVD audit in the wake of a high-profile voter registration system error. (Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has appointed a current and former county recorder to lead an independent audit of the state’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) in the wake of a high-profile voter registration system error.

Democratic Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen and former Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette, a Republican, were selected to lead the probe, Hobbs announced Friday.

“It’s important that we have a thorough audit of all MVD policies and procedures related to voter registration to ensure MVD is doing everything they can to support our election officials,” the Democratic governor said in a press release.

Hobbs announced plans for the MVD audit on Sept. 17, after election officials announced that they had uncovered a system error that dated back 20 years.

What led up to Hobbs ordering MVD audit?

The mistake has since been corrected and the courts ruled that the impacted voters will remain eligible for the Nov. 5 general election without having to supply any additional documentation.

RELATED STORIES

When the issue was first made public, officials said about 98,000 voters who might not have submitted proper citizenship documentation have been allowed to vote for years because of the MVD glitch.

Less than two weeks after the Arizona Supreme Court cleared those voters for the upcoming election, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes announced that another 120,000 voters might be involved, by no fault of their own.

The problem stems from a 2004 Arizona law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship when registering to be eligible to participate in state elections. Arizonans who haven’t provided documentary proof but attest to their citizenship can vote, but only in federal races (president and Congress), per U.S. law.

Why some Arizona voters haven’t submitted proof of citizenship

Since Oct. 1, 1996, Arizonans have had to provide valid proof of citizenship to get a driver’s license. Therefore, the licenses have long been accepted as proof of citizenship for voter registration.

However, the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office discovered a glitch in the interface between the state’s voter registration database and the MVD, which is a division of the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The MVD had not been flagging voters who originally got their licenses before the 1996 cutoff and also were issued duplicates at some point afterward, meaning those voters have not supplied the state with proof of citizenship. In those cases, the system was erroneously showing the date of the duplicate as the license issuance date, leading elections officials to incorrectly believe the MVD had proof of citizenship on record.

It does not necessarily mean those voters are not citizens, it just means they haven’t provided the documentation as required under state law.

When will Arizona MVD audit be completed?

Hobbs said the MVD audit into the agency’s policies and procedures will start immediately. A report on the findings, with suggested improvements, is due by Jan. 31, 2025.

“We look forward to working with this bipartisan review, sharing information on MVD processes and the suitability of our data for voter registration purposes. We will continue making improvements to assist elections officials in the voter registration process in Arizona,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Marvin Jalo, 17, will be tried as an adult for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on the 2024 Ph...

Kevin Stone

Teen arrested for allegedly plotting terrorist attack on Phoenix Pride festival

A teenager faces felony terrorism charges for allegedly plotting to bomb last weekend’s Phoenix Pride festival, authorities announced Wednesday.

41 minutes ago

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in a domestic violence case on Oct. 22, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Arizona detention officer arrested after allegedly hitting a family member

An Arizona detention officer was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway...

KTAR.com

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed in Mesa for fatal crash involving children

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in east Mesa on Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash involving children, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Tucker Carlson will interview former President Donald Trump in Glendale, Arizona, on Oct. 31, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Tucker Carlson to interview Donald Trump at Arizona arena on Halloween night

Tucker Carlson will interview former President Donald Trump in Arizona on Halloween night to cap the conservative political commentator’s nationwide tour.

3 hours ago

red light cameras phoenix transportation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Red light cameras could be returning to 10 Phoenix intersections

The Phoenix City Council voted to move forward a proposal to add 10 red light cameras to dangerous intersections across the city on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

Bipartisan duo appointed to lead Arizona MVD audit after voter registration system error