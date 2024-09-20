Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Supreme Court rules 98K voters impacted by systems error can vote with a full ballot

Sep 20, 2024, 7:13 PM

Vote Here sign...

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that 98,000 voters impacted by a systems glitch will have a full ballot in November. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Friday that nearly 100,000 voters impacted by a voter registration system error will receive full ballots this election.

The ruling comes three days after Arizona election officials scrambled to resolve a systems glitch related to proof of citizenship and voter registration. The system error involved the Motor Vehicle Division and how it registered voters.

Arizona is unique among states in that it requires voters to prove their citizenship to participate in local and state races. Voters can demonstrate citizenship by providing a driver’s license or tribal ID number, or they can attach a copy of a birth certificate, passport or naturalization documents.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona considers drivers’ licenses issued after October 1996 to be valid proof of citizenship. However, a system coding error marked nearly 98,000 voters who obtained licenses before 1996 — roughly 2.5% of all registered voters — as full-ballot voters, state officials said.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer filed a “friendly lawsuit” against Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to bring the issue to the courts.

The high court ruled in favor of Fontes. It said county officials lack the authority to change the voters’ statuses because those voters registered long ago and had attested under the penalty of law that they are citizens. The justices also said the voters were not at fault for the database error and also mentioned the little time that’s left before the Nov. 5 general election.

“We are unwilling on these facts to disenfranchise voters en masse from participating in state contests,” Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer said in the ruling.

Fontes and Richer both posted on X to celebrate the court’s decision that will allow citizens to vote on federal and state elections.

“We won. No voters on ‘the list’ will be made Fed-Only,” Fontes said on X.

“AZ Supreme Court ruled for defendant (Fontes). The 100k registrants will continue to vote a full ballot this election. Thank God,” Richer posted on X.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Adobe Stock Photo)...

KTAR.com

Teenager killed, 3 other people wounded in south Phoenix shootings

One teenager was killed and three other people were wounded as part of a shooting incident in south Phoenix late Friday.

2 hours ago

A musician plays outside....

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Quarter annual fall concert series returns Saturday, 7 acts play through Nov. 2

The Scottsdale Quarter fall concert series is returning for another year and will present seven acts from Sept. 21 until Nov. 2.

3 hours ago

The Nox...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Developer hopes to strike a chord with new Mesa entertainment venue The Nox

A new live music and entertainment venue looks to hit the right note in a growing part of the Valley with limited nightlife options.

4 hours ago

historical walkway Maricopa event heritage park...

KTAR.com

Maricopa city officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for opening of new historic walkway

The city of Maricopa now has a historical walkway that takes visitors on a tour through history. City officials celebrated its opening on Thursday.

5 hours ago

A downtown street with cars parked and in the distance water is spurting into the sky....

Aaron Decker

Fountain Hills unanimously approves update to 15-year-old downtown strategy

On Sept.4, Fountain Hills approved an update to its 15-year-old downtown strategy, that will see it area modernized.

15 hours ago

Salad and Go...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Salad and Go pursues restaurant expansion over new warehouse in Arizona

Salad and Go was exploring options to build a new distribution center in metro Phoenix but has decided against pursuing those plans.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford joining Arizona Diamondbacks during playoff race

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of the 2024 MLB playoff race and Sanderson Ford is going along on the ride with them.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Arizona Supreme Court rules 98K voters impacted by systems error can vote with a full ballot