Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) has bought a 220-acre site in Laveen for a potential data center campus in Phoenix.

Amazon acquired the site for $277 million in cash through its subsidiary Amazon Data Services, according to land records and Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda. It paid more than $1.2 million an acre in the deal.

An Amazon Web Services spokesperson confirmed the land purchase in a statement to the Business Journal and said “we are constantly evaluating new locations based on customer demand.”

Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-based computing platform, has invested more than $108 billion since 2011 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure, according to its 2023 economic impact report.

