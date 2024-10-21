Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Oct 21, 2024, 4:30 AM

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) has bought a 220-acre site in Laveen for a potential data center campus in Phoenix.

Amazon acquired the site for $277 million in cash through its subsidiary Amazon Data Services, according to land records and Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda. It paid more than $1.2 million an acre in the deal.

An Amazon Web Services spokesperson confirmed the land purchase in a statement to the Business Journal and said “we are constantly evaluating new locations based on customer demand.”

Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-based computing platform, has invested more than $108 billion since 2011 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure, according to its 2023 economic impact report.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

