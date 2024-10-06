PHOENIX – From a new Fry’s Marketplace location opening to a multistate drug trafficker’s arrest, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Oct. 4-6.

A new Fry’s Marketplace store is opening in Peoria this fall.

The new location will open on Nov. 6 and will be located at 11701 W. Lone Mountain Parkway, at El Mirage Road, in Peoria’s Vistancia community.

“All our associates at the new store are looking forward to meeting our neighbors in the Vistancia Community,” Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores, said in a press release. “Fry’s has an internal motto of ‘full, fresh, and friendly’ and that’s exactly what we’re excited and committed to offer the community with this beautiful new location.”

A member of a drug trafficking ring that spanned across multiple states, including Arizona, has been sentenced to one year in jail and three years on probation, authorities announced on Thursday.

Lino Bol, 27, pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the scheme in late August, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

In addition to admitting to one count of illegally conducting an enterprise, Bol also pleaded guilty to attempted transportation for sale of a narcotic drug, prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to serve his one-year incarceration in the Pima County Jail.

While Arizona is still lingering with summer temperatures other states are beginning to experience the cooler weather and vibrant colors of fall.

Even with the sweltering weather, the Arizona State Parks and Trails recommends a handful of parks to visit in October for those looking to experience the fall vibes.

An Arizona window company has settled a consumer fraud lawsuit over services that were not completed after payment was accepted, authorities said Thursday.

All Good Shutter and Blind will pay $62,500 for customer refunds after not delivering custom window treatment services on several occasions from its inception in 2016 until its closure in Dec. 2023, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

“This settlement sends a clear message: we expect companies to deliver on their commitments to Arizona consumers,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release. “If they don’t, we will hold them accountable.

“Protecting Arizonans from fraudulent business practices is a top priority for my office.”

An argument between two groups of people at a Phoenix gas station led to a shooting and a fatal collision on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident took place near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. and found 35-year-old Kyle Dorman with serious injuries.

Authorities brought Dorman to a hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.