ARIZONA NEWS

Man fatally run over by car after Phoenix gas station shooting

Oct 5, 2024, 6:48 PM

Phoenix gas station shooting collision...

A man died after a shooting and a collision involving a pickup truck at a Phoenix gas station on Oct. 5, 2024, police said.

(Unsplash Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An argument between two groups of people at a Phoenix gas station led to a shooting and a fatal collision on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident took place near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. and found 35-year-old Kyle Dorman with serious injuries.

Authorities brought Dorman to a hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

What led to Phoenix gas station shooting, collision?

Detectives on the scene found that Dorman had been part of a group of people at the gas station prior to the shooting.

RELATED STORIES

The conflict began after a second group of people arrived to the gas station via pickup truck.

After the second group left the building, a verbal argument erupted between the two groups, police said.

When the conflict turned physical, one of the people in Dorman’s group pulled out a gun and shot toward the group of people who had arrived by a pickup truck, police said. 

The second group tried to escape by getting into the pickup truck.

Dorman allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the pickup. The driver proceeded to intentionally run him over, police said.

No one was struck by the gunfire. Most of the people in Dorman’s group fled on foot before officers came on to the scene.

No arrests made after shooting, collision at Phoenix gas station

Officers pulled over the pickup truck after an air unit located it in the area.

Authorities then took the vehicle’s occupants into custody.

However, the driver was released after investigators found the evidence confirmed his claims that he ran over Dorman in self-defense.

Once the investigation is complete, authorities will decide whether or not to charge him in Dorman’s death.

No further details were released.

