ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix investing $1.5M to enhance neighborhood parks

Sep 28, 2024, 8:00 PM

Harvest Park in Laveen. Neighborhood parks...

New park Harvest Park opened in Laveen on March 23, 2024. (City of Phoenix photo)

(City of Phoenix photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced the Neighborhood Parks Enhancement Program on Friday.

The program will distribute $1.5 million to local neighborhood parks for improvements. Neighborhoods in each council district will receive funds.

From now until Nov. 8, neighborhood organizations can submit project proposals online.

“The Neighborhood Parks Enhancement Program is about more than just funding — it’s about fostering localized community engagement to match the most appropriate park improvements to the needs of individual communities and neighborhoods throughout the city,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a release. “This investment is a powerful step toward revitalizing our neighborhoods and increasing access to wonderful parks for all Phoenix residents to enjoy.”

The funding is coming from the General Obligation (GO) Bond Program, which Phoenix voters passed on Nov. 7, 2023. The bond promised to provide funding for parks, libraries, fire and police stations, affordable housing, streets, storm drains and more.

In order to receive funds, a project needs to be located at a Phoenix park and the applicant is required to be a registered organization with the Neighborhood Services Department. Organizations can register here. Projects that are awarded funding will be notified early next year. Projects will be completed between 2024 and 2029.

“We are excited to launch this program and provide resources for our neighborhoods to enhance their parks,” Director of the Parks and Recreation Department Cynthia Aguilar said in a release. “We believe that these improvements will make a positive impact on our communities and create more opportunities for residents to enjoy outdoor spaces. We look forward to seeing innovative proposals that will enhance our parks and bring communities together.”

What are some possible improvements for neighborhood parks?

The city of Phoenix listed the following examples of ways funding could be used:

• Concrete Ping Pong Table – $6,000

• Concrete Cornhole (2) – $3,000

• Four Square – $8,000

• Ninja Steps – $7,700

• Volleyball Court Resurfacing – $30-40,000

• Basketball Court Resurfacing – $30-40,000

• Ramada – $40-80,000

• Exercise Equipment – $15-20,000

• Bike Rack – $1,170

• Steel Table – $2,500

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

