PHOENIX – Gunfire damage discovered at a Democratic campaign office in Tempe on Monday was the second incident of damage at that location, authorities announced on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to the Tempe Democratic National Committee campaign office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive. Workers who were arriving to the office found gunshot damage in the front window.

The incident is being investigated as a property crime since the office was empty at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

“No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby,” Tempe PD PIO, Sgt. Ryan Cook said in a press release.

This is not the first incident to occur at that office. On Sept. 16, shortly after midnight, the front windows were shot at by a BB or pellet gun.

Tempe police are taking additional measures to ensure the safety of the staff and others in the area. They asked the public to contact the department if they have information or video on the incident.

No other information was made available.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Sept. 23, 2024.

