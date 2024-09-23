PHOENIX – Fall arrived on the calendar Sunday, and pumpkin spice is everywhere, but the Valley isn’t saying goodbye to its summer-like heat just yet.

After a six-day respite with high temperatures in the 90s, Phoenix is expected to return to triple-digit territory on Monday and stay there for the foreseeable future.

Things get hot this week with the return of widespread triple digits on the lower deserts. In fact, some spots, including PHX, will be at or near record values later this week. Take heed of the forecast if you have outdoor plans and were expecting cooler conditions! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/8FSZ5nhOye — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 22, 2024

“We’re going to be looking at temperatures rising toward excessive heat levels for the remainder of this week, and even potentially into this weekend, with forecasted highs in the Phoenix area potentially approaching 110 degrees in some spots,” Ryan Worley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

Another round of hot weather is around the corner, as high temperatures are expected to challenge the daily record highs starting mid-week. As a result, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Phoenix metro and immediate surrounding areas Wednesday through Saturday. pic.twitter.com/sGxHHlznLQ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 23, 2024

To alert the community to the return of summer-like heat, the NWS issued an excessive heat watch in metro Phoenix for Wednesday-Saturday, and it could be extended or upgraded to an excessive heat warning.

Summer-like heat in Phoenix could break more records

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, just ended a record 113-day streak with temperatures reaching at least 100 degrees last week.

While the upcoming wave of summer-like heat won’t touch that mark, it could threaten the records for daily high temperatures on multiple days.

And if it does hit 110 this week, it would be the deepest into a year for Phoenix to get that hot, surpassing the mark of Sept. 19 from 2010.

Phoenix also could extend its record for most days of at least 110 degrees in a year, which stood at 61 through Sunday. The previous mark was 55 days from 2023.

“We’re going to be … at least close to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year,” Worley said. “Unfortunately, that’s just kind of how things go around here. And with how the past few years gone, can’t rule out episodes of heat like this even as late as we are.”

