PHOENIX — A Chandler police officer shot and killed an armed man Thursday night after a caller asked for help with a suicidal family member, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a neighborhood near Alma School and Elliot roads just before 9 p.m. after receiving the call, the Chandler Police Department said.

The caller said a family member in his 30s made suicidal statements and fired a gun in the alley behind their home.

When officers arrived, the caller told them he’d secured the gun and invited them inside.

The man who’d been reported as suicidal, whose name was not released, was in the garage with another family member, police said.

What prompted Chandler police shooting?

“The officer entered the garage and attempted to talk to the suspect. Seconds later, the suspect withdrew a gun from his waistband. That is when the officer-involved shooting occurred,” Chandler Police said in a press release.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mesa Police Department will investigate the Chandler police shooting as part of the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team.

It was the second deadly shooting involving Chandler officers this month. On Aug. 1, an officer shot and killed a woman who allegedly refused orders to drop a gun at an apartment complex near Dobson and Germann roads.

