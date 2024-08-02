Officer-involved shooting in Chandler left female suspect dead...

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead Thursday afternoon in Chandler, the Chandler Police Department announced.

The incident occurred in an apartment building near Dobson and Germann roads.

Around 1:30 p.m., Chandler Police responded to a call of a possible suspicious person or domestic violence case, according to police.

When they arrived, officers allegedly heard loud sounds of items breaking inside the apartment. Police then set up a perimeter around the apartment.

One of the officers saw a female leaving the apartment with a firearm, according to the Chandler Police Department.

The officer who saw her told her to drop the weapon, but she didn’t follow orders, police said.

The officer fired their weapon and the suspect was pronounced dead, police said.

No officers were injured and there was no threat to the community.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.