Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA ELECTION

Kari Lake calls polls saying Ruben Gallego leads in Arizona Senate race ‘phony’ and ‘bogus’

Aug 30, 2024, 4:35 AM

YouTube video
Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As far as Kari Lake is concerned, the new polls saying she’s second in the Arizona U.S. Senate race might as well be hogwash.

Polling results released Thursday from Noble Predictive Insights (NPI) said Lake is 7 percentage points behind Ruben Gallego, her Democratic opponent.

Another recent poll found the Republican nominee was as far behind as 15 percentage points. The Fox News survey released Wednesday said Gallego led over Lake 56%-41%.

“It’s absolutely insane. Fifteen points? Are you kidding?” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday. “Nobody wins by 15 points, OK?”

Kari Lake doesn’t trust polls saying she’s second in the U.S. Senate race

The polls were two more punches for Lake, who already took a political uppercut earlier this week when the Arizona Police Association endorsed her rival despite supporting former President Donald Trump.

RELATED STORIES

“I put zero stock in these polls,” Lake said. “The public polls have just been absolute garbage.”

The polling average compiled by RealClearPolitics has him with an 8.3% lead.

She handwaved away the significance of the polls saying she’s in second place.

Lake also said she doesn’t look to NPI or Fox News polls to feel the pulse of where she stands among Arizona voters.

“The internal polling is what I look at,” she said. “There have been a ton of phony, bogus polls meant to make the race look like it’s going in my opponent’s favor.”

However, other polls she’s seen — such as one from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) — tell different stories.

“The real polls, including from NRSC, Club for Growth, my internal polls, say this race is tied,” Lake said. “I think that’s a testament to the strength of our campaign.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Election

U.S. Senate candidates Kari Lake and Eduardo Quintana....

KTAR.com

Kari Lake says it’s ‘not cool’ that Green Party candidate not included in US Senate debate

Kari Lake wants all candidates to appear in the upcoming Arizona U.S. Senate general election debate and is calling on her Democratic counterpart to make that happen.

15 hours ago

power in the U.S. Senate race Kari Lake Ruben Gallego...

Serena O'Sullivan

Rep. Ruben Gallego leads over Kari Lake in Senate race, new poll says

Which party will win power in the U.S. Senate? Only the general election will decide, but a new poll shows Democratic Ruben Gallego is in the lead.

23 hours ago

File photo of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is prosecuting the Arizona fake elector case...

Associated Press

Hearing on effort to dismiss Arizona fake elector concludes; ruling to come

A three-day hearing on the Arizona fake elector case concluded Wednesday with prosecutors insisting their case is not politically motivated.

1 day ago

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and Mesa Mayor John Giles took part in Kamala Harris’ first rally with Ti...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mayors of Tempe, Mesa launch Disagree Better Arizona to fight political polarization

Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican, is partnering with Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, a Democrat, for the new Disagree Better Arizona program.

1 day ago

Ohio Sen. JD Vance waves after arriving for his last Arizona appearance on July 31, 2024. The Repub...

Kevin Stone

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to speak at East Valley church

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is set to campaign at an East Valley church next week, just 12 days after Donald Trump's West Valley rally.

2 days ago

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally June 6, 2024, in Phoenix....

Associated Press

Attorneys representing alleged fake electors in Arizona argue that case is politically motivated

Attorneys for Republicans in the Arizona fake elector case argued that prosecutors were politically motivated in seeking a grand jury indictment.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Kari Lake calls polls saying Ruben Gallego leads in Arizona Senate race ‘phony’ and ‘bogus’