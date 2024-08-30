<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHOENIX — As far as Kari Lake is concerned, the new polls saying she’s second in the Arizona U.S. Senate race might as well be hogwash.

Polling results released Thursday from Noble Predictive Insights (NPI) said Lake is 7 percentage points behind Ruben Gallego, her Democratic opponent.

Another recent poll found the Republican nominee was as far behind as 15 percentage points. The Fox News survey released Wednesday said Gallego led over Lake 56%-41%.

“It’s absolutely insane. Fifteen points? Are you kidding?” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday. “Nobody wins by 15 points, OK?”

Kari Lake doesn’t trust polls saying she’s second in the U.S. Senate race

The polls were two more punches for Lake, who already took a political uppercut earlier this week when the Arizona Police Association endorsed her rival despite supporting former President Donald Trump.

“I put zero stock in these polls,” Lake said. “The public polls have just been absolute garbage.”

The polling average compiled by RealClearPolitics has him with an 8.3% lead.

She handwaved away the significance of the polls saying she’s in second place.

Lake also said she doesn’t look to NPI or Fox News polls to feel the pulse of where she stands among Arizona voters.

“The internal polling is what I look at,” she said. “There have been a ton of phony, bogus polls meant to make the race look like it’s going in my opponent’s favor.”

However, other polls she’s seen — such as one from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) — tell different stories.

“The real polls, including from NRSC, Club for Growth, my internal polls, say this race is tied,” Lake said. “I think that’s a testament to the strength of our campaign.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.